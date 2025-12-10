Corona Remedies IPO vs Wakefit Innovations IPO vs Nephrocare IPO: What GMP signals about listing pop?

The primary market is currently experiencing heightened activity, with six IPOs open for investment, notably including the Corona Remedies IPO, Wakefit Innovations IPO, and Nephrocare IPO in focus. Wednesday's trading session stands out as particularly vibrant, featuring the successful debut of the Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO, and Vidya Wires IPO in the Indian stock market.

As we look ahead, the IPOs for Wakefit Innovations and Corona Remedies are approaching their final days, creating opportunities for investors. Simultaneously, the Nephrocare Health Services IPO and Park Medi World IPO are preparing to make their entrance onto D-Street, adding to the excitement in the market.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends and details:

Nephrocare IPO GMP today Nephrocare IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹460 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to chittorgarh.com

Nephrocare Health Services, based in Hyderabad, launched its ₹871-crore IPO for public subscription starting on December 10 and ending on December 12. The company has set a price range of ₹438-460 per share for this IPO, which gives it a valuation exceeding ₹4,600 crore.

Nephrocare IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares totaling ₹353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares worth ₹517.6 crore at the upper price point, bringing the overall issue size to ₹871 crore.

The book-running lead managers for the issue are ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd., while Kfin Technologies Ltd. serves as the issue's registrar.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today Corona Remedies IPO GMP today is ₹265. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Corona Remedies share price is indicated at ₹1,327 apiece, which is 24.95% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,062.

Considering the grey market trends from the past nine sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trajectory and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹365, as per expert opinions.

Wakefit IPO GMP today Wakefit IPO GMP today is ₹2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Wakefit is indicated at ₹197 apiece, which is 1.03% higher than the IPO price of ₹195.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, the current GMP is ₹2, indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP noted is ₹0.00, while the maximum reached is ₹36, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

