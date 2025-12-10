Corona Remedies IPO vs Wakefit Innovations IPO vs Nephrocare IPO: What GMP signals about listing pop?

The primary market is active with six IPOs, including notable ones like Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations. Meesho, Aequs, and Vidya Wires made successful debuts. Nephrocare and Park Medi World are set to launch, while grey market premiums show varied trends for existing IPOs.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated10 Dec 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Corona Remedies IPO vs Wakefit Innovations IPO vs Nephrocare IPO: What GMP signals about listing pop?
Corona Remedies IPO vs Wakefit Innovations IPO vs Nephrocare IPO: What GMP signals about listing pop?

The primary market is currently experiencing heightened activity, with six IPOs open for investment, notably including the Corona Remedies IPO, Wakefit Innovations IPO, and Nephrocare IPO in focus. Wednesday's trading session stands out as particularly vibrant, featuring the successful debut of the Meesho IPO, Aequs IPO, and Vidya Wires IPO in the Indian stock market.

As we look ahead, the IPOs for Wakefit Innovations and Corona Remedies are approaching their final days, creating opportunities for investors. Simultaneously, the Nephrocare Health Services IPO and Park Medi World IPO are preparing to make their entrance onto D-Street, adding to the excitement in the market.

Also Read | Nephrocare Health IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens for subscription; GMP flat

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends and details:

Nephrocare IPO GMP today

Nephrocare IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 460 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to chittorgarh.com

Nephrocare Health Services, based in Hyderabad, launched its 871-crore IPO for public subscription starting on December 10 and ending on December 12. The company has set a price range of 438-460 per share for this IPO, which gives it a valuation exceeding 4,600 crore.

Nephrocare IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares totaling 353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.12 crore shares worth 517.6 crore at the upper price point, bringing the overall issue size to 871 crore.

The book-running lead managers for the issue are ICICI Securities, Ambit, IIFL Capital Services, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd., while Kfin Technologies Ltd. serves as the issue's registrar.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today is 265. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Corona Remedies share price is indicated at 1,327 apiece, which is 24.95% higher than the IPO price of 1,062.

Considering the grey market trends from the past nine sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trajectory and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is 0.00, while the highest GMP stands at 365, as per expert opinions.

Also Read | Corona Remedies IPO Day 3: Here's subscription status, GMP - apply or not?
View full Image
Corona Remedies IPO

Wakefit IPO GMP today

Wakefit IPO GMP today is 2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Wakefit is indicated at 197 apiece, which is 1.03% higher than the IPO price of 195.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 11 sessions, the current GMP is 2, indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP noted is 0.00, while the maximum reached is 36, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Wakefit Innovations IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
View full Image
Wakefit IPO

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

IPOsGrey Market PremiumIPOIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOCorona Remedies IPO vs Wakefit Innovations IPO vs Nephrocare IPO: What GMP signals about listing pop?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.