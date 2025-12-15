Corona Remedies IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal up to 27% listing gain on debut of shares

Corona Remedies IPO listing: Corona Remedies' initial public offering (IPO) is all set to make its stock market debut today, December 15, after gaining strong investors response during the three days subscription period.

The Corona Remedies IPO saw overwhelming demand during its three-day subscription window, with investors bidding for 6,26,54,14,440 shares against the 45,71,882 shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 137.04 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the bidding activity, subscribing to the issue 278.52 times. They placed bids for 35,89,39,448 shares, far exceeding the 12,88,732 shares reserved for them by the end of the final day of bidding.

Corona Remedies IPO listing: Here's what experts say Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, believes that the issue is expected to get benefit of the positive trends in the secondary market.

Corona Remedies shares may debit at a premium of ₹260 to ₹270 premium. In other words, Corona Remedies share price may open at around ₹1322 to ₹1332 apiece levels, according to Kejriwal.

“In case of positive debut at around ₹1320 to ₹1335 levels, allottees may start booking their listing gains and the issue may not sustain at higher levels. However, the issue sustains at higher levels, allottees may wait to extend their listing gains,” he said.

On the other hand, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said that Corona Remedies is anticipated to list at a healthy premium of 25–27%, with a price likely around ₹1,330– ₹1,350.

“Short-term investors are advised to book partial profits to secure these initial gains. For long-term investors, holding the remaining position is recommended, as the company is fundamentally strong, profitable, and growing faster than the industry average, particularly in the stable chronic therapy segment,” Nyati added.

Corona Remedies IPO GMP today The GMP of Corona Remedies IPO has jumped to +342.5 ahead of listing date today, as per investorgain. This means that the shares of Corona Remedies IPO is trading at a premium of ₹342.5 in the grey market.

The estimated listing price of Corona Remedies IPO is likely to be ₹1404.5, which is 32.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹1062. Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, the IPO GMP today is trending upward and expects a strong listing.

The lowest GMP of Corona Remedies IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹365.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a primary issue.

Corona Remedies IPO details

Corona Remedies launched a book-built initial public offering entirely through an offer for sale (OFS), comprising equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each and aggregating ₹655.37 crore.

The IPO was open for subscription from Monday, December 8, 2025, to Wednesday, December 10, 2025, with the company completing the share allotment on December 11, 2025.

The issue was priced in a band of ₹1,008– ₹1,062 per share, and investors could apply in lots of 14 shares each.

The allotment for Corona Remedies IPO was finalized on December 11. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.