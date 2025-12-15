Corona Remedies share price LIVE: GMP, experts signal 27% listing pop. Check details

Corona Remedies IPO listing LIVE: Corona Remedies IPO is all set to make its stock market debut today, December 15. Corona Remedies share price will be listed on both BSE and NSE.
The allotment of Corona Remedies IPO was finalised on December 11, last week.
The IPO saw an overwhelming response from investors across all categories. The Corona Remedies IPO was oversubscribed over 137.04 times on the last day of bidding.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the Corona Remedies IPO, subscribing a massive 278.52 times by the end of Day 3. They placed bids for 35,89,39,448 shares against an available quota of 12,88,732 shares.
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also showed strong participation, subscribing 208.88 times, with bids for 20,18,97,066 shares compared to 9,66,549 shares on offer in their category.
Retail investors subscribed 28.73 times to the issue, placing bids for 6,48,02,038 shares against the 22,55,281 shares allocated to them.
Corona Remedies share price LIVE: The shares of Corona Remedies are trading at ₹1,062 in the pre-open session ahead of listing today on NSE.
Corona Remedies share price LIVE: Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said that Corona Remedies is anticipated to list at a healthy premium of 25–27%, with a price likely around ₹1,330– ₹1,350.
“Short-term investors are advised to book partial profits to secure these initial gains. For long-term investors, holding the remaining position is recommended, as the company is fundamentally strong, profitable, and growing faster than the industry average, particularly in the stable chronic therapy segment,” Nyati added.
Corona Remedies share price LIVE: Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, believes that the issue is expected to get benefit of the positive trends in the secondary market.
Corona Remedies shares may debit at a premium of ₹260 to ₹270 premium. In other words, Corona Remedies share price may open at around ₹1322 to ₹1332 apiece levels, according to Kejriwal.
“In case of positive debut at around ₹1320 to ₹1335 levels, allottees may start booking their listing gains and the issue may not sustain at higher levels. However, the issue sustains at higher levels, allottees may wait to extend their listing gains,” he said.
Corona Remedies share price LIVE: The GMP of Corona Remedies IPO has jumped to +342.5 ahead of listing date today, as per investorgain. This means that the shares of Corona Remedies IPO is trading at a premium of ₹342.5 in the grey market.
The estimated listing price of Corona Remedies IPO is likely to be ₹1404.5, which is 32.25% higher than the IPO price of ₹1062. Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, the IPO GMP today is trending upward and expects a strong listing.
The lowest GMP of Corona Remedies IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹365.
Grey market premium (GMP) is an indicator which shows the investors' willingness to invest in a primary issue.
Corona Remedies share price LIVE: Corona Remedies share price will make its stock market debut today. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.
