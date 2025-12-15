Corona Remedies share price LIVE: GMP, experts signal 27% listing pop. Check details

Corona Remedies IPO listing LIVE: Corona Remedies IPO is all set to make its stock market debut today, December 15. Corona Remedies share price will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The allotment of Corona Remedies IPO was finalised on December 11, last week.

The IPO saw an overwhelming response from investors across all categories. The Corona Remedies IPO was oversubscribed over 137.04 times on the last day of bidding.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the Corona Remedies IPO, subscribing a massive 278.52 times by the end of Day 3. They placed bids for 35,89,39,448 shares against an available quota of 12,88,732 shares.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also showed strong participation, subscribing 208.88 times, with bids for 20,18,97,066 shares compared to 9,66,549 shares on offer in their category.

Retail investors subscribed 28.73 times to the issue, placing bids for 6,48,02,038 shares against the 22,55,281 shares allocated to them.