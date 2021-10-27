CPPIB, GIC, Blackrock pick up shares in Nykaa IPO anchor book

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Major global institutional investors including Canada’s largest pension fund manager CPPIB and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC have picked up a large chunk of shares in the anchor book allotment for the Nykaa IPO (FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd), said two people aware of the development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The anchor book allotment witnessed a strong demand of 40 times from institutional investors, said the first person cited above.

The anchor book allotment witnessed a strong demand of 40 times from institutional investors, said the first person cited above.

"There was a very strong demand for the almost Rs2,400 crore anchor book. CPPIB, GIC, Blackrock and Fidelity are some of the major investors that participated in the anchor book," he said.

Nykaa has fixed the price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹1085-1125 a share. It is looking for a valuation of ₹52,574 crore (around $7.4 billion).

The issue will open for subscription on 28 October and close on 1 November.

The Nykaa IPO includes a primary issue of equity shares worth ₹630 crore, up from an ₹525 crore planed earlier, and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 41.97 million shares by existing shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the firm hopes to raise around ₹5,352 crore. It plans to list on 11 November.

Currently, Falguni Nayar Family Trust and Sanjay Nayar Family Trust hold 22.33% and 23.67% stake respectively in the firm.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Bofa Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, and JM Financial are managing the share sale.

