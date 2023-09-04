CPS Shapers IPO allotment date: CPS Shapers IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, September 5. The investors who applied for the issue can check the CPS Shapers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, September 6, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, September 7.

CPS Shapers listing date has been fixed for Friday, September 8 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of CPS Shapers IPO.

If you have applied for the CPS Shapers IPO, you can check your CPS Shapers IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the CPS Shapers IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "CPS Shapers IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your CPS Shapers IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

CPS Shapers IPO GMP today

CPS Shapers IPO GMP today or or grey market premium on Monday was +125 similar to previous three trading sessions. This indicates CPS Shapers share price were trading at a premium of ₹125 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of CPS Shapers share price is ₹310 apiece, which is 67.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹185.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

CPS Shapers IPO details

CPS Shapers IPO consists of fresh issue of 6,00,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹11.10 crore. There's no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), they plan to use the gross proceeds to upgrade their existing IT software at their existing manufacturing facility and registered office, buy plant and machinery for their existing manufacturing facility, buy a commercial vehicle, fund capital expenditures for the purchase of a solar power system by our company, and repay or prepay, in full or in part, borrowings that their company has accessed.

The promoters of the company are Abhishek Kamal Kumar and Rajendra Kumar.

CPS Shapers SME IPO's lead manager is Shreni Shares Ltd. According to RHP, the listed industry peers of the company are Page Industries Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, K.P.R Mill Ltd, and Arvind Ltd.

On an FY23 basis, C P S Shapers Ltd is available at a PE of 11.28x. Page Industries Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, K.P.R Mill Ltd, and Arvind Ltd are all available at PE multiples of 78.85, 30.29, 41.65, 39.38, and 12.58, respectively.

The company has posted good financial performance throughout the years, with profit scaling 56.7 percent on-year to ₹2.46 crore and revenue rising by 38 percent to ₹36.8 crore for the fiscal year that ended in March 2023.

