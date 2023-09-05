CPS Shapers IPO allotment: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:53 PM IST
CPS Shapers IPO allotment date: Allotment to be finalized today; listing date set for September 8; grey market premium at +125.
CPS Shapers IPO allotment date: CPS Shapers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, September 5). The investors who applied for the issue can check the CPS Shapers IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started