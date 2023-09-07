Multibagger IPO: CPS Shapers share price opens at 147% listing premium on NSE Emerge1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
CPS Shapers IPO listing date was fixed today, September 7, and the company’s shares were listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) companies.
CPS Shapers IPO listing: The shares of CPS Shapers Ltd made a strong debut in the Indian stock market exchanges on Thursday. CPS Shapers shares were listed at ₹450 apiece, a hefty premium of 147.56% to the issue price of ₹185 per share.
