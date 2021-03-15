The initial public offer of Craftsman Automation opened today and the offer will close on March 17th. As of 11:50 am, the issue was 0.21 times subscribed. The company has fixed a price band of ₹1,488-1,490 a share for its IPO. Market observers are hopeful of the issue getting a good response from investors. Traders in grey market say that Craftsman Automation shares quoting at a premium of ₹170.

According to brokerages, allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on 22th March while listing may happen on 25th March.

Here are 10 things to know about Craftsman Automation IPO:

Craftsman Automation is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in three business segments: automotive - powertrain and others, automotive – aluminium products, and industrial and engineering.

"The company is one of the leading player in its industry and the signs of revival in auto sector may lead to good subscription as primary market is in good frenzy," says Abhay Doshi, who is the founder of UnlistedArena.com, which deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 45,21,450 shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Ahead of the IPO, Craftsman Automation had raised ₹247 crore from anchor investors, including HSBC Global Investment Funds, Tata Mutual Fund (MF), Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and The Nomura Trust.

Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional bidders.

Net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed of by the company and for general corporate purposes.

In addition, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

Headquartered in Coimbatore, the company has satellite units across India namely Pune, Faridabad, Pithampur, Jamshedpur, Bengaluru, Sriperumbudur and Chennai.

"Despite rich FY21 valuations (based on 9M FY21 annualized earnings), considering its visibility of topline growth, competitive edge, superior profitability as compared to peers, prudent cost management, return ratios, wide clientele spread across the globe, sound R&D base and technological progress, we recommend investors to subscribe to this IPO," LKP Securities said in a note.

Another brokerage Geojit said: "Govt's ‘Make in India’ initiative, impending scrappage policy, other regulatory & policy supports and strong relationships with domestic and global OEMs are positive for the company. At the upper price band of Rs.1,490, CAL is available at a PE of 46.6x (annualized basis on FY21E EPS of 31.9) which is aggressively priced. We assign a Subscribe rating, with a long term perspective, on the back of healthy growth in the OEM segment due to lower base and reduction in debt."

