The initial public offer of Craftsman Automation opened today and the offer will close on March 17th. As of 11:50 am, the issue was 0.21 times subscribed. The company has fixed a price band of ₹1,488-1,490 a share for its IPO. Market observers are hopeful of the issue getting a good response from investors. Traders in grey market say that Craftsman Automation shares quoting at a premium of ₹170.