Crayons Advertising files DRHP with NSE Emerge to go public

Expert Market Research estimated the Indian advertising market to be worth close to Rs. 67,000 crore in 2020. During the projected period of 2022–2027, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11% and reach Rs. 1,25,300 crore by 2026. According to a recent analysis by Dentsu International, the Indian advertising sector would continue to have the highest growth worldwide over the next two years. With a growth rate of 16% in 2022 and a rise in advertising spending of 15.2% in 2023 and 15.7% in 2024.