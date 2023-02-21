Crayons Advertising files IPO draft papers with NSE Emerge
The company, in a statement, said that proceeds from the initial public offering will be used in building infrastructure and technology for expansion -- about ₹15 crore will be used in each vertical
New Delhi: Crayons Advertising Ltd, an advertising agency, has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for its initial public offering (IPO). NSE Emerge is an initiative by the National Stock Exchange for small and medium-sized enterprises and startups from India. The company plans to offer equity shares of 64.30 lakh through the book-building process.
