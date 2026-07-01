Crazy Snacks IPO share allotment in focus: GMP, steps to check status online

Crazy Snacks IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, 1 July. The SME IPO, which opened for public subscription on Thursday, 25 June and concluded on Tuesday, 30 June, saw an overall subscription of about 1.20 times. The QIB segment saw the highest bid of nearly 5 times, while the retail portion was booked nearly 1.3 times.

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As the BSE SME IPO concluded on Tuesday, share allotment is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Wednesday. Successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Thursday, 2 July, while unsuccessful bidders will likely receive refunds on the same day. The stock is scheduled for a debut on the BSE SME on Friday, 3 July.

Crazy Snacks IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 60 lakh shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 15 lakh shares. Priced at ₹39 to ₹42 per share, the company aimed to raise ₹25.20 crore via the fresh sale of shares, which it intends to use for buying the equipment, machinery, and upgrading the existing manufacturing facility. Some part of the net proceeds is expected to be used for loan payment and for general corporate purposes.

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How to check Crazy Snacks IPO allotment status online? Investors who bet on the IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the Crazy Snacks IPO.

How to check Crazy Snacks IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website? One can follow these steps to check the share allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the registrar's website with this direct weblink

Step 2: Select the IPO's name

Step 3: Insert either the PAN, the application number, or the demat account number with the DPID client ID

Step 4: Hit "submit"

Your Crazy Snacks IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.

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How to check Crazy Snacks IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE using the following link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Select the “Equity” option

Step 3: Select issue name

Step 4: Enter either your PAN or application number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and hit “submit”

Crazy Snacks IPO GMP today According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) of Crazy Snacks stock on Wednesday morning was nil. This indicates the stock could list at par with the issue price of ₹42.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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