Noida-based organised and integrated packaging ecosystem company Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited initial public offerings (IPO) will be opening for subscription on March 28 and will close on April 4.

The issue's price range has been set at ₹80-85 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares.

The company aims to generate ₹54.4 crore from the IPO. These funds will be allocated towards various purposes, including meeting the company's working capital needs, partially or fully repaying certain borrowings, covering capital expenditure, facilitating potential acquisitions for inorganic growth, and addressing general corporate expenses.

Corporate Capital Ventures is the Book Running Lead Manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar for the issue Private Limited is the Registrar to the issue.

A total of 3.2 lakh equity shares have been set aside for Market Makers, with 9.12 lakh equity shares designated for NIIs, 30.4 lakh equity shares for QIBs (including 18.24 lakh equity shares allocated to Anchor investors), and 21.28 lakh equity shares earmarked for Retail (RII) investors.

Creative Graphics specializes in the production of flexographic printing plates, offering a range that includes Digital Flexo Plates, Conventional Flexo Printing Plates, Letter Press Plates, Metal Back Plates, and Coating Plates. Serving clientele across India, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Nepal, and Africa, the company operates from seven manufacturing facilities situated in various states: Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Vasai, Pune (Maharashtra), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

During the first half of the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2023, the company generated revenue totaling ₹48.07 crore and achieved a profit (PAT) of ₹7.24 crore. In the preceding fiscal year, FY2022-23, it recorded revenue of ₹90.14 crore and a profit (PAT) of ₹8.64 crore.

