Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO: Check price band, date, size and other key details
The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹80-85 per share, and the lot size will be 1,600 equity shares.
Noida-based organised and integrated packaging ecosystem company Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited initial public offerings (IPO) will be opening for subscription on March 28 and will close on April 4.
