Creative Graphics Solutions India share price makes a blockbuster debut, stock opens with 106% premium at ₹175 apiece
Creative Graphics Solutions India share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME. Creative Graphics Solutions share price opened at ₹175, 105.88% higher than the ₹85 issue price.
