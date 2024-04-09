Creative Graphics Solutions India share price made a stellar debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Creative Graphics Solutions share price opened at ₹175, which is 105.88% higher than the issue price of ₹85. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited IPO ended on Thursday, April 4, after it opened for subscription on Thursday, March 28. The price band for the issue was set at ₹80 to ₹85 per share. 1,600 shares made up the Creative Graphics Solutions IPO lot size. On the last day, Creative Graphics IPO subscription status was 201.86 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

Creative Graphics IPO allocated 3.2 lakh for market makers, 9.12 lakh for non-institutional investors (NIIs), 30.4 lakh for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (which includes 18.24 lakh for anchor investors), and 21.28 lakh for the retail segment.

On Wednesday, March 27, the IPO sold 18.24 lakh equity shares for ₹85 apiece, raising ₹15.5 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book was subscribed to by a number of well-known investors, including QRG Investment and Holdings Limited, BofA Securities Europe SA - ODI, Vikasa Global Fund PCC - Eubilia Capital Partners Fund I, Acintyo Investment Fund PCC - Cell 1, Absolute Return Scheme, and Astorne Capital VCC Arven. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prepress firm Creative Graphics produces printing plates for flexography, including coating plates, digital flexo, letter press, metal back, and classic flexo. The company serves clients from Africa, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Nepal, and other non-Indian countries.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO details Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited IPO, worth ₹54.40 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 64,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to pay for working capital needs, full or partial repayment or prepayment of some loans, funding capital expenditures, funding inorganic growth through unidentified business acquisitions, and general corporate expenses.

Sarika and Deepanshu Goel are the company's promoters.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar and Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO. The market maker of choice is Ss Corporate Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO GMP today Creative Graphics IPO GMP or grey market premium is +66. This indicates Creative Graphics Solutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹66 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Creative Graphics Solutions' expected listing price was ₹151 per share, 77.65% more than the IPO price of ₹85, taking into account the top end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a strong listing based on the activity of the grey market over the past 19 sessions. Investorgain.com states that the highest GMP is ₹66 and the lowest GMP is ₹30.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

