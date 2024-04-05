Creative Graphics Solutions IPO allotment to be out today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Creative Graphics Solutions IPO allotment scheduled for Friday, April 5. Bumper response during subscription, 201.86 times oversubscribed. Listing on NSE SME on Tuesday, April 9.
Creative Graphics Solutions IPO allotment status: The Creative Graphics IPO allotment date has been scheduled for today (Friday, April 5). The share allotment is likely to be expected this evening. The registrar's platform, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, is where investors who applied to the issue can track the Creative Graphics IPO allotment status.
