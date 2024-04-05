Creative Graphics Solutions IPO allotment status: The Creative Graphics IPO allotment date has been scheduled for today (Friday, April 5). The share allotment is likely to be expected this evening. The registrar's platform, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, is where investors who applied to the issue can track the Creative Graphics IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Creative Graphics IPO received a bumper response from retail and non institutional investors (NIIs) all throughout the five days of subscription. The issue opened for subscription on Thursday, March 28 and ended on Thursday, April 4. On the last bidding day, the overall Creative Graphics Solutions IPO subscription status was 201.86 times.

Creative Graphics IPO price band was set ₹80 to ₹85 per share, and investors could place a bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The basis of allotment can be used by investors to check if and how many shares they have been granted. The number of shares allotted is also displayed in the IPO allocation status. The company will begin the refund process for anyone who applied but received no shares. For the ones who received the shares, demat accounts will be credited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monday, April 8, those who were allotted shares will have their demat account credited. The refund process will also commence on Monday as soon as the allotment is finalised today.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, April 9 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO , you can do a Creative Graphics IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Creative Graphics IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO " in company name section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

You will be able to view your Creative Graphics Solutions IPO on both your computer's monitor and your mobile phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO details Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited IPO, worth ₹54.40 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 64,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the new issue to pay for working capital needs, full or partial repayment or prepayment of some loans, funding capital expenditures, funding inorganic growth through unidentified business acquisitions, and general corporate expenses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sarika and Deepanshu Goel are the company's promoters.

Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO. Ss Corporate Securities has been selected as the market maker.

Creative Graphics IPO GMP today Creative Graphics IPO GMP or grey market premium is +30. This indicates Creative Graphics Solutions share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Creative Graphics Solutions' expected listing price was ₹115 per share, 35.29% more than the IPO price of ₹85, taking into account the upper end of the IPO pricing band and the existing premium on the grey market.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!