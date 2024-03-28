Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details to know
This week saw a surge in SME IPOs, including Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd. The IPO opened on March 28 and will close on April 4 at ₹80-85 per share. The company manufactures flexographic printing plates and has received a positive response from investors.
This truncated week has seen a record number of SME IPOs, with 14 of them vying for investors' attention and keeping the primary market buzzing. Creative Graphics Solutions India Limited IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, March 28), and will close on Thursday, April 4. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹80 to ₹85 per share. The IPO lot size for Creative Graphics Solutions IPO is 1,600 shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started