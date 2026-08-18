Credent Connect N Care IPO allotment in focus. GMP signals 23% listing pop for Ashish Kacholia-owned company

Credent Connect N Care IPO allotment: After the end of bidding on 17 August 2026, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the Credent Connect N Care IPO allotment status. In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, an IPO in India must be listed within 3 days of the end of bidding. So, Credent Connect N Care IPO allotment can be announced any time soon, as the most likely share listing date of this Ashish Kacholia-owned company is 20 August 2026.
According to Credent Connect N Care IPO RHP, ace investor Ashish Kacholia owns 2.02% stake, while Abakkus Venture Opportunities Fund held 1.21% stake in the company. The NSE SME IPO received a strong response from investors, with subscriptions over 140 times its size. Meanwhile, the grey market is signalling a strong listing gain for the lucky allottees.
According to market observers, the company shares are available at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market today. This means Credent Connect N Care IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹45, which is around 23% higher than the upper price band of ₹189. Hence, the grey market is signalling that a lucky allottee may expect around 23% listing gain.
After the announcement of share allotment, an applicant can check one's application status online by logging at the NSE link or at the official website of the IPO registrar — KFin Technologies.
For convenience, they can log in at the direct NSE link — nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids or at the KFin Tech link — ipostatus.kfintech.com.
1] Log in at the direct KFin Tech link —ipostatus.kfintech.com;
2] Select ‘Credent Connect N Care Limited’ in the IPO name;
3] Enter either of the Application Number, Demat Account Number or PAN details; and
4] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Credent Connect N Care IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.
1] Log in at the direct NSE link — nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids;
2] Click on ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid Details’;
3] Select the symbol of Credent Connect N Care IPO;
4] Enter either the ‘PAN’ or the ‘Application Number’; and then
5] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.
Your Credent Connect N Care IPO allotment status will be available on your computer monitor or mobile phone screen.