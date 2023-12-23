Credo Brands IPO allotment declared. Latest GMP, how to check status

Credo Brands IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mufti brand patent Credo Brands Marketing Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Credo Brands IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the book build issue — Link Intime Private Limited. After declaration of Credo Brands IPO allotment, focus has now shifted towards Credo Brands IPO listing date, which is most likely on 27th December 2023.

Credo Brands IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, after announcement of Credo Brands IPO allotment status, shares of the meanswear company have remained strong in unlisted stock market.

Also Read: Happy Forgings IPO allotment out. GMP, how to check allotment status online

According to share market observers, Credo Brands shares are available at a premium of ₹138 in grey market today. This means, Credo Brands IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹138, which signals that grey market is expecting that Credo Brands IPO listing price would be around ₹418 ( ₹280 + ₹138). So, the unlisted stock market is signaling 49 per cent listing gain for allottees after declaration of Credo Brands IPO allotment status.

Credo Brands IPO allotment status links

As mentioned above, an applicant can check Credo Brands IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. However, for more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link In time portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Credo Brands IPO allotment status online.

Also Read: Ola Electric IPO: Check 10 key things to know from DRHP

Credo Brands IPO allotment status check BSE

To check one's allotment status on BSE webiste, one needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Credo Brands Marketing Lmited IPO;

3] Enter Credo Brands IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Also Read: Akanksha Power and Infra IPO opens next week; price band set at ₹52 to ₹55 apiece

Your Credo Brands IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Credo Brands IPO allotment status check Link Intime

To check Credo Brands IPO allotment status on Link Intime, one needs to login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Credo Brands Marketing Lmited IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Credo Brands IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!