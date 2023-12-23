Credo Brands IPO allotment declared. Latest GMP, how to check status
Credo Brands IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at BSE website or at official registrar's website
Credo Brands IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mufti brand patent Credo Brands Marketing Limited has been declared. Those who have applied for the public issue can check Credo Brands IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the book build issue — Link Intime Private Limited. After declaration of Credo Brands IPO allotment, focus has now shifted towards Credo Brands IPO listing date, which is most likely on 27th December 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started