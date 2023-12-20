Credo Brands IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 6.95 times, NII and retail portion records strong demand
According to data available with BSE, Credo Brands IPO's non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 11.48 times while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 0.35 times on the second day.
The Credo Brands IPO garnered a robust response from investors, with the retail portion of the IPO being oversubscribed 8.78 times by the end of the second day of bidding. The issue was overall subscribed over 6.95 times by 5pm on December 20.
