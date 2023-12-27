Credo Brands IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut of shares
Credo Brands IPO GMP: Grey market is signaling that shares of the parent company of brand Mufti may list at a permium of ₹109, say observers
Credo Brands IPO: Listing date for the initial putlic offering (IPO) of brand Mufti's parent company Credo Brands Limited has been fixed on 27th December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Credo Brands share will list on BSE and NES in special per open session during Wednesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started