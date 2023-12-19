Credo Brands IPO subscription status: Issue subscribed 1.15 times on day 1 so far; GMP jumps
Credo Brands IPO subscription status: The apparel company has fixed Credo Brands IPO price band at ₹266 to ₹280 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹549.78 crore from its initial offer. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
Credo Brands IPO subscription status: Credo Brands IPO saw a healthy response from retail investors as the IPO's retail portion was subscribed 1.93 times by 2:20 pm on Tuesday, December 19, the first day of the IPO. According to data available with BSE, Credo Brands IPO's non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 0.87 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.16 times by that time. Credo Brands IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday and will close on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started