Credo Brands IPO subscription status: Credo Brands IPO saw a healthy response from retail investors as the IPO's retail portion was subscribed 1.93 times by 2:20 pm on Tuesday, December 19, the first day of the IPO. According to data available with BSE , Credo Brands IPO's non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 0.87 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 1.16 times by that time. Credo Brands IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday and will close on Thursday.

The apparel company has fixed Credo Brands IPO price band at ₹266 to ₹280 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹549.78 crore from its initial offer. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

Credo Brands IPO GMP (grey market premium): Shares of Credo Brands Marketing Ltd are available for trade in unlisted markets. According to stock market observers, Credo Brands Marketing shares are available at a premium of ₹136 in the grey market today.

Important Credo Brands Marketing IPO details

Here we list out important Credo Brands Marketing IPO details:

1] Credo Brands IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹136 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Credo Brands IPO price: The apparel company has fixed Credo Brands IPO price band at ₹266 to ₹280 per equity share.

3] Credo Brands IPO date: The public offer has opened today and it will remain open till 21st December 2023 i.e. till Thursday this week.

4] Credo Brands IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹549.78 crore from this public issue out of which is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature.

5] Credo Brands IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprises 53 company shares.

6] Credo Brands IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, most likely date for share allocation is 22nd December 2023.

7] Credo Brands IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

8] Credo Brands IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Credo Brands IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 27th December 2023.

