Credo Brands Marketing garners ₹165 crore from anchor investors
The company, on Monday, informed the bourses that it allocated 58,90,488 equity shares at ₹280 per share on Monday, December 18, 2023, to anchor investors.
Mumbai-based Credo Brands Marketing Limited has garnered Rs. 165 crores from marquee anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for public subscription on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
