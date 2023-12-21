Credo Brands Marketing IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 51.85 times, NIIs record strong demand; QIBs steal the show
Credo Brands IPO: Credo Brands Marketing IPO has received bids for 71,27,02,607 shares against 1,37,44,472 shares on the offer, according to BSE.
Credo Brands Marketing IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing received strong response from investors on Thursday, December 21, as the issue was subscribed 51.85 times on the third and final day of bidding. Credo Brands Marketing IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, December 19 and closed today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started