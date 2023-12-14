Credo Brands Marketing IPO: Price band set at ₹266-280 per share; check GMP, issue details, more
Credo Brands IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21.
Credo Brands IPO price band: The Credo Brands Marketing IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹266 to ₹280 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Credo Brands IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, and will close on Thursday, December 21. The allocation to anchor investors for the Credo Brands IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 18.
