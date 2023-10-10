Credo Brands Marketing, RBZ Jewellers get Sebi nod for IPO
Credo Brands' maiden public issue is entirely an OFS of up to 19.63 million shares by promoters and other existing shareholders. The IPO of RBZ Jewellers is a fresh issue of 10 million equity shares
Mumbai: Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, the owner of the men's casual wear brand Mufti, and Ahmedabad-based jewellery manufacturer RBZ Jewellers Ltd have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds via their respective initial public offerings (IPOs).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started