Crizac IPO allotment date in focus: GMP, subscription and steps to check status

Crizac IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Crizac Limited, a B2B education platform, closed with strong demand from investors. Following the closure of the IPO, investors are now focused on the Crizac IPO allotment date, which is expected to be finalised soon. Crizac IPO was open for subscription for a period of three days from July 2 to July 4. Crizac IPO allotment date is likely Monday, July 7 and the Crizac IPO listing date is expected to be Wednesday, July 9.

Crizac IPO, worth ₹860 crore, was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.51 crore shares. This means the IPO proceeds will not go to the company but to the shareholders selling the stake. Crizac IPO price band was set in the range of ₹233 to ₹245 apiece, with a minimum lot size of 61 shares.

Crizac IPO witnessed a heavy demand from investors, helped by positive reviews from brokerages and a healthy grey market premium.

Crizac IPO IPO Subscription Status At the end of the three-day bidding process, Crizac IPO's subscription status stood at 59.82 times, with the offer witnessing bids for 1,54,56,80,464 shares as against 2,58,36,909 shares on offer.

The retail portion for Crizac IPO was booked 10.24 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 76.15 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment received a massive 134.35 times bids.

Crizac IPO IPO Allotment Date While the allotment for an IPO tends to be finalized next day after the closure of the public offer, it is not the case for Crizac IPO as after closing on Friday, July 4, the subsequent days are the weekend (July 5 and July 6) and the Indian stock market is closed then. Therefore, Crizac IPO allotment date is likely Monday, July 7.

Since the Crizac IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised soon, here's a look at how investors can check the status. To check Crizac IPO allotment status online check, one can do so through BSE and NSE websites. One other way to check IPO status is through the official portal of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime).

Crizac IPO Allotment: Steps to check status on BSE 1. Head to the BSE website by clicking on this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select 'Equity' as Issue Type

3. Choose Crizac in the dropdown for Issue Name

4. Enter either your application number or PAN details

5. Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and then click on ‘Search’

Your Crizac IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Crizac IPO Allotment: Steps to check status on NSE 1. Head to the NSE's website by clicking on this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select Equity and SME IPO bids

3. Choose Crizac from the Issue Name dropdown

4. Enter either your Application Number or PAN details

5. Click on Submit

Your Crizac IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Crizac IPO allotment: Steps to check status on MUFG Intime 1. Visit the IPO registrar's website using this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

2. Choose Crizac as the company name from the dropdown

3. Select either PAN details, Application Number, DP ID or Account Number

4. Enter details pertaining to the option picked

5. Click on Search

Your Crizac IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Crizac IPO IPO Subscription Status Crizac IPO GMP today is ₹40 per share, according to investorgain.com. This means that Crizac IPO shares are available at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market. If the Crizac IPO GMP sustains then Crizac shares could list at ₹285 apiece, a premium of 16% over the IPO price of ₹245 per share.

GMPs signal investor willingness to buy its shares at a premium or discount to the IPO price. However, investors must note that grey market premiums are subject to change ahead of the listing. One should consider the company's fundamentals and risk appetite before investing.