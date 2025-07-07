Crizac IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Crizac IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of B2B education platform Crizac Ltd receives strong demand during its subscription period. As the bidding has ended, investors now focus on the Crizac IPO allotment date.
The public issue was open from July 2 to 4. Crizac IPO allotment date is likely today, July 7, and the IPO listing date is expected to be July 9.
The company is expected to finalise the Crizac IPO allotment status soon. Once the Crizac IPO allotment status is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the allotment holders, and initiate refunds to the unsuccessful bidders.
Investors can check Crizac IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the Crizac IPO registrar.
In order to do Crizac IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below.
Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type
Step 3] Choose ‘Crizac Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN
Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’
Your Crizac IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’
Step 3] Choose ‘Crizac Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu
Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number
Step 5] Click on Submit.
Your Crizac IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2] Choose ‘Crizac Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu
Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.
Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected
Step 5] Click on Search
Your Crizac IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Crizac shares are showing a bullish trend in the grey market. According to market experts, Crizac IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹43 per share. This means that Crizac shares are available at a premium of ₹43 to their issue price in the grey market.
Considering Crizac IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Crizac shares would be ₹288 apiece, which is at a premium of 17.55% to the IPO price of ₹245 per share.
Crizac IPO price band was ₹245 per share. The company raised ₹860 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore equity shares.
Crizac IPO was subscribed 59.82 times in total as the offer received bids for 154.56 crore shares as against 2.58 crore shares on offer, NSE data showed. The retail portion was booked 10.24 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 76.15 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment received 134.35 times bids.
Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.