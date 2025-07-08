Crizac IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what latest GMP signals about debut of shares

Crizac IPO Listing: Crizac shares are set to list on the stock exchanges tomorrow after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Crizac IPO listing date is July 9, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The public issue was open from July 2 to 4, and IPO allotment was fixed on July 7. Crizac IPO listing date is July 9.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of CRIZAC LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” a BSE notice said.

Ahead of Crizac IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of Crizac shares.

Here’s what Crizac IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals:

Crizac IPO GMP Today Crizac shares are trading at a solid premium in the grey market. According to market experts, Crizac IPO GMP today is ₹31 per share. This means that Crizac shares are trading higher by ₹43 than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering Crizac IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Crizac shares would be ₹276 apiece, which is at a premium of 12.65% to the IPO price of ₹245 per share.

Crizac IPO Details The public issue opened for subscription on July 2, and closed on July 4. Crizac IPO allotment date was fixed on July 7, and the Crizac IPO listing date is July 9. Crizac shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹860 crore from the book-building issue at a fixed price band of ₹245 per share. The issue comprised an offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore equity shares.

Crizac IPO was subscribed 59.82 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail portion was booked 10.24 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 76.15 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment received 134.35 times bids.

Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.