Crizac IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Crizac IPO Listing: Crizac shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today list on the stock exchanges tomorrow after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Crizac IPO listing date is today, July 9, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The subscription period of the public issue was from July 2 to July 4, and IPO allotment date was July 7. Crizac IPO listing date is 9 July 2025.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the equity shares of Crizac Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Crizac shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Also Read | Veeda Clinical, Rite Water and 3 others get SEBI nod to raise funds via IPO

Ahead of Crizac IPO listing today, investors watch out for the latest trends in grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the Crizac share listing price. Crizac IPO GMP today and stock market analysts indicate a decent listing for the equity shares.

Crizac IPO GMP Today Crizac shares are trading at a decent premium in the grey market. Crizac IPO GMP today is ₹41 per share, according to market experts. This means that Crizac shares are trading higher by ₹41 than their issue price in the grey market.

Crizac IPO Listing Price Considering Crizac IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Crizac shares would be ₹286 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 17% to the IPO price of ₹245 per share.

Analysts also expect Crizac shares to list with a strong premium to the issue price.

“Crizac is expected to list at a 14% – 17% premium which appears justified given the company’s strong fundamentals, solid overall subscription, and strong anchor book participation. At the IPO price the company is valued at around 28x FY25 earnings, which seems reasonable considering its high revenue growth, consistent margins,” said Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd.

Also Read | Smartworks Coworking IPO: 10 key risks investors must know before investing

In summary, the listing premium appears fundamentally supported and Crizac offers both short-term gains and long-term potential, he added.

According to Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS, for long-term investors, Crizac share listing may offer a differentiated, globally diversified bet on cross-border education demand.

“But given the full pricing and policy overhangs in key geographies, a staggered post-listing approach could still be more prudent than an upfront allocation,” said Joshi.

Crizac IPO Details Crizac IPO opened for subscription on July 2, and closed on July 4. The IPO allotment date was fixed on July 7, and the Crizac IPO listing date is today, July 9. Crizac shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The ₹860-crore worth Crizac IPO comprised an offer-for-sale of 3.51 crore equity shares at a fixed price band of ₹245 per share.

Crizac IPO was subscribed 59.82 times in total, NSE data showed. The retail portion was booked 10.24 times while the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was subscribed 76.15 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment received 134.35 times bids.

Equirus Capital is the book-running lead manager of the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.