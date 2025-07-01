Crizac IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Crizac IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Wednesday, July 2).Crizac is an educational platform focused on business-to-business services, targeting agents and international higher education institutions, and it provides global student recruitment services for universities and colleges in the UK, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ).

In the financial year 2025, Crizac recorded a revenue of ₹849.49 crore, an increase from ₹634.87 crore in the previous year. The net profit rose to ₹152.93 crore, compared to ₹118.90 crore the year before.

The company's publicly listed counterparts are Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 27.18) and IDP Education Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 7.86).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Crizac IPO Crizac IPO date: The IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, July 2, and closes on Friday, July 4.

Crizac IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹233 to ₹245 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

Crizac IPO lot size: The issue's lot size is 61 equity shares and in multiples of 61 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Crizac IPO is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, July 1).

Crizac IPO details: The IPO features a full offer for sale (OFS) totaling ₹860 crore from existing promoters and stakeholders. In this, Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal are set to divest shares worth ₹723 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively.

Crizac IPO objective: The company will not receive any proceeds of the Offer for Sale by the selling shareholders.

Crizac IPO listing date and allotment details: The basis for the allotment of shares for the Crizac IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 7. On Tuesday, July 8, the company will begin processing refunds, and shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day after the refunds. The Crizac share price is anticipated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 9.

Crizac IPO reservation: Crizac IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Crizac IPO: Equirus Capital Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Crizac IPO, whereas MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) acts as the registrar for this issue.

Crizac IPO GMP today: Crizac IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹245 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.