Crizac IPO: Price band set at ₹233-245 per share; check issue details, key dates, more

Crizac IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹233 to ₹245 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Crizac IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, and will close on Friday, July 4. The allocation to anchor investors for the Crizac IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 1.

The floor price is 116.50 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price 122.50 times the face value of the equity shares. The Crizac IPO lot size is 61 equity shares and in multiples of 61 equity shares thereafter.

Crizac IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Crizac IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, July 7 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, July 8 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Crizac share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 9.

The company's listed peers are Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (with a P/E of 27.18), and IDP Education Ltd (with a P/E of 7.86).

Crizac is a business-to-business educational platform aimed at agents and international higher education institutions, offering global student recruitment services to universities and colleges in the UK, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (ANZ).

In the financial year 2025, Crizac achieved a revenue of ₹849.49 crore, an increase from ₹634.87 crore in the prior year. The net profit grew to ₹152.93 crore, up from ₹118.90 crore the previous year.

Crizac IPO details The IPO consists of a complete offer for sale (OFS) valued at ₹860 crore from current promoters and shareholders. Among them, Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal will sell shares worth ₹723 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively.

Equirus Capital Private Limited and Anand Rathi Securities Limited are serving as the book running lead managers for the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is responsible for the issue's registration.