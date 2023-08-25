Crop Life Science IPO allotment finalised: GMP ahead of listing, here's how to check allotment status3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Crop Life Science IPO allotment date: Share allotment finalised, refund process to start on August 28. Listing on August 30.
Crop Life Science IPO allotment date: Crop Life Science IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, August 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Crop Life Science allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started