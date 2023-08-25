Crop Life Science IPO allotment date: Crop Life Science IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, August 25). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Crop Life Science allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 28, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday, August 29.

Crop Life Science share price will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, August 30. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Crop Life Science IPO.

If you have applied for the Crop Life IPO, you can check your Crop Life Science IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd of your application on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

How to check Crop Life Science allotment status on Purvashare?

- Log in to Crop Life Science IPO allotment page - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

- Choose IPO Name ‘Crop Life Science‘ from the drop-down menu bar.

- Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

- Click on the 'Search' button.

- Your Crop Life allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

Crop Life Science IPO GMP Today

Crop Life Science Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is -6. This indicates that the shares of Crop Life Science IPO GMP were trading at a discount of ₹6 in the grey market on Friday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Crop Life Science price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Crop Life Science ltd share price is ₹46 apiece, which is 11.54% lower than the Crop Life Science ltd share of ₹52.

In the last four trading sessions, Crop Life Science Ltd shares were trading at discount in the grey market.

The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹-6 while the highest GMP is ₹7. According to topssharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates discount and expects a discount listing.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Crop Life Science IPO Details

Crop Life Science IPO price band has been fixed at ₹52 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The minimum lot size of this Crop Life Science IPO is 2000 shares. Crop Life Science IPO issue price is 5.2 times the face value of the equity share.

Crop Life Science IPO consists of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹26.73 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the net proceeds raised through the issue to repay debt, meet long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Crop Life Science IPO's lead manager is Interactive Financial Services Ltd, and the registrar is Purva Sharegistry Pvt Ltd.

Crop Life Science IPO Dates

Crop Life Science Limited IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 25 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 28, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, August 29. Crop Life Science Ltd shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, August 30.

