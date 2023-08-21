Crop Life Science IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, other details

Crop Life Science IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 2, other details3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Crop Life Science aims to raise ₹26.73 crore for the IPO consisting of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component in the Crop Life Science IPO.
Crop Life Science IPO: Crop Life Science Limited IPO opened for subscription on Friday, August 18, and will close on Tuesday, August 22.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message