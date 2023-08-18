Crop Life Science IPO: Check GMP, subscription status, other key issue details to know2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Crop Life Science aims to raise ₹26.73 crore for the IPO consisting of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component in the Crop Life Science IPO.
Crop Life Science IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Crop Life Science, the agricultural chemicals manufacturer, opened today, August 18. The Crop Life Science IPO is an SME IPO and its subscription period ends on August 22.
