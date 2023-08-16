Crop Life Science IPO: Crop Life IPO to open on August 18, check price band to key dates2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Crop Life Science Limited IPO opens on August 18 and closes on August 22, with a price band of ₹52 per share.
Crop Life Science IPO: Crop Life Science Limited IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 18, and closes on Tuesday, August 22. Crop Life Science IPO price band has been fixed at ₹52 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The minimum lot size of this Crop Life Science IPO is 2000 shares. Crop Life Science IPO issue price is 5.2 times the face value of the equity share.
