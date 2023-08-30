Crop Life Science IPO Listing: SME shares list with 7.6% premium at ₹55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Crop Life Science shares were listed at ₹55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge, a premium of 7.59% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.
Crop Life Science IPO Listing: Crop Life Science Ltd, the agriculture chemicals manufacturer, made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday. Crop Life Science shares were listed at ₹55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge, a premium of 7.59% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.
