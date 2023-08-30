Crop Life Science IPO Listing: Crop Life Science Ltd, the agriculture chemicals manufacturer, made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday. Crop Life Science shares were listed at ₹55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge, a premium of 7.59% to the issue price of ₹52 per share.

Soon after the listing, Crop Life shares were locked at 5% lower circuit at ₹53.15 apiece.

Crop Life Science is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing agrochemical formulations.

The SME company had launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 18 to raise ₹26.73 crore from the primary market.

Crop Life Science IPO was in total subscribed 4.36 times from August 18 to August 22. The issue had received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 7.15 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 1.56 times.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹52 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The minimum lot size of Crop Life Science IPO was 2,000 shares.

Crop Life Science IPO consisted of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹26.73 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the net proceeds raised through the issue to repay debt, meet long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

