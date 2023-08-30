Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Crop Life Science IPO Listing: SME shares list with 7.6% premium at 55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge

Crop Life Science IPO Listing: SME shares list with 7.6% premium at 55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Livemint

  • Crop Life Science shares were listed at 55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge, a premium of 7.59% to the issue price of 52 per share.

Crop Life Science IPO consisted of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating to 26.73 crore.

Crop Life Science IPO Listing: Crop Life Science Ltd, the agriculture chemicals manufacturer, made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday. Crop Life Science shares were listed at 55.95 apiece on NSE Emerge, a premium of 7.59% to the issue price of 52 per share.

Soon after the listing, Crop Life shares were locked at 5% lower circuit at 53.15 apiece.

Crop Life Science is engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing agrochemical formulations.

Also Read: Bondada Engineering makes stellar debut; shares list with 90% premium at 142.5 apiece on BSE SME

The SME company had launched its initial public offering (IPO) on August 18 to raise 26.73 crore from the primary market.

Crop Life Science IPO was in total subscribed 4.36 times from August 18 to August 22. The issue had received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 7.15 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 1.56 times.

The company had fixed the IPO price band at 52 per equity share of face value of 10 each. The minimum lot size of Crop Life Science IPO was 2,000 shares.

Also Read: Rishabh Instruments IPO opens today: Latest GMP, should you subscribe, subscription status?

Crop Life Science IPO consisted of fresh issue of 51.40 lakh equity shares aggregating to 26.73 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) it intends to use the net proceeds raised through the issue to repay debt, meet long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Catch Live market Updates here

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 10:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.