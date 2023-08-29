Crop Life Science IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing; check key details2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Crop Life Science Limited IPO to be listed on NSE SME tomorrow, with a grey market premium of -7. Estimated listing price is ₹45.
Crop Life Science Limited IPO: Crop Life Science IPO listing date has been fixed for tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, August 30 on NSE SME.
