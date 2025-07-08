Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

The allotment for Cryogenic OGS IPO is set to be finalized today, July 08, after being oversubscribed 694 times. Investors can check their status via MUFG Intime or BSE. Refunds start July 09 for those not allotted shares, which will be credited on the same day.

A Ksheerasagar
Published8 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online
Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online(Pixabay)

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Cryogenic OGS is expected to be finalized today, July 08. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime), or the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from July 03 to July 07, saw a robust response from investors, being oversubscribed by 694 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 1,155 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 773 times and the QIB was booked at 209 times.

Also Read | Silky Overseas IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check status online

The IPO price was set at 47 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 09, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of July 10, 2025.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and public issue expenses.

Also Read | Smarten Power Systems IPO booked 22% on day 2 so far; check GMP

Cryogenic OGS IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website on this link—https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose ‘Cryogenic OGS’ in the Select Company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID, or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Click on Search.

Your Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website

Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

Also Read | Travel Food Services IPO: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

About Cryogenic OGS

Incorporated in September 1997, Cryogenic OGS Limited manufactures and assembles high-quality measurement and filtration equipment for industries such as oil, gas, chemicals, and related fluid sectors.

Also Read | Cryogenic OGS IPO: Issue booked nearly 695x on Day 3. Check details

The company focuses on innovative and tailored services for the oil, gas, chemical, and allied fluid industries and provides customized solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers. It provides design, process engineering, and manufacturing solutions, including fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOCryogenic OGS IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.