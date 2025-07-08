Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment to be finalised today. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for the Cryogenic OGS is expected to be finalized today, July 08. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime), or the BSE website.

Advertisement

The IPO, which was open for subscription from July 03 to July 07, saw a robust response from investors, being oversubscribed by 694 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 1,155 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 773 times and the QIB was booked at 209 times.

The IPO price was set at ₹47 per share. Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on July 09, 2025.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of July 10, 2025.

Advertisement

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to meet working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and public issue expenses.

Cryogenic OGS IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website on this link—https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Choose ‘Cryogenic OGS’ in the Select Company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID, or Account No.

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5: Click on Search.

Your Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Advertisement

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.

About Cryogenic OGS Incorporated in September 1997, Cryogenic OGS Limited manufactures and assembles high-quality measurement and filtration equipment for industries such as oil, gas, chemicals, and related fluid sectors.

The company focuses on innovative and tailored services for the oil, gas, chemical, and allied fluid industries and provides customized solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers. It provides design, process engineering, and manufacturing solutions, including fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities.

Advertisement