Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today: How much listing gain is expected? Check profit calculator before bidding starts

Crystal Crop Protection’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Its latest grey market premium (GMP) indicated 4.78% listing gain, as per media reports tracking GMP. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

For investors who closely track primary market developments, here’s a calculation of expected listing gain per lot for Crystal Crop Protection IPO.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today Its grey market premium was last recorded at ₹13, as per media reports at 7:37 pm on November 16, indicating 4.78% listing gain. Considering the IPO’s upper price band (of ₹272 per share), the issue is likely to be listed at ₹285 per share (which is the sum of the latest GMP and upper price band).

Crystal Crop price band, other details Crystal Crop Protection IPO is a book build issue of ₹455.49 crore and is a combination of 1.31 crore shares aggregating to ₹354.77 crores and offer for sale of 37.03 lakh shares (equivalent to ₹100.71 crore).

The IPO will open for subscription on November 18 and conclude on November 20. The issue allotment is likely to be finalized on November 23, followed by listing expected on November 26.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today: Estimated profit calculator

Investor category Lots Shares Investment Estimated profit Retail (minimum) 1 55 ₹ 14,960 ₹ 715 Retail (maximum) 13 715 ₹ 1,94,480 ₹ 9,295 sNII (minimum) 14 770 ₹ 2,09,440 ₹ 10,010 sNII (maximum) 66 3,630 ₹ 9,87,360 ₹ 47,190 bNII (minimum) 67 3,685 ₹ 10,02,320 ₹ 47,905