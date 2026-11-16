Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today: How much listing gain is expected? Check profit calculator before bidding starts

Crystal Crop Protection’s IPO opens on November 18 and closes on November 20, 2026. Its latest grey market premium of 13 suggests a potential 4.78% listing gain, with an estimated listing price of 285 against the 272 upper price band.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published16 Nov 2026, 08:47 PM IST
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Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP and estimated profit calculator (AI image for representational purpose)
Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP and estimated profit calculator (AI image for representational purpose)

Crystal Crop Protection’s initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. Its latest grey market premium (GMP) indicated 4.78% listing gain, as per media reports tracking GMP. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).

For investors who closely track primary market developments, here’s a calculation of expected listing gain per lot for Crystal Crop Protection IPO.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today

Its grey market premium was last recorded at 13, as per media reports at 7:37 pm on November 16, indicating 4.78% listing gain. Considering the IPO’s upper price band (of 272 per share), the issue is likely to be listed at 285 per share (which is the sum of the latest GMP and upper price band).

Crystal Crop price band, other details

Crystal Crop Protection IPO is a book build issue of 455.49 crore and is a combination of 1.31 crore shares aggregating to 354.77 crores and offer for sale of 37.03 lakh shares (equivalent to 100.71 crore).

The IPO will open for subscription on November 18 and conclude on November 20. The issue allotment is likely to be finalized on November 23, followed by listing expected on November 26.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP today: Estimated profit calculator

Investor category

Lots

Shares

Investment

Estimated profit

Retail (minimum)155 14,960 715
Retail (maximum)13715 1,94,480 9,295
sNII (minimum)14770 2,09,440 10,010
sNII (maximum)663,630 9,87,360 47,190
bNII (minimum)673,685 10,02,320 47,905

Crystal Crop Protection IPO lot details

The IPO’s issue price band is fixed at 259- 272 per share. A single lot of the IPO consists of 55 shares. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of single lot, ie 14,960 (for 55 shares). Retail investors can apply for maximum 13 lots, ie 715 shares (equivalent to 1,94,480). Small High-Net-Worth Individual (SHNI) are required to invest 14 lots, ie 770 shares (worth 2,09,440)

Grey Market PremiumIPO
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