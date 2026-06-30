CSM Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of IT solution provider CSM Technologies Ltd received decent. Investors now focus on CSM Technologies IPO allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today, 30 June 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from June 24 to 29. CSM Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, June 30, and the IPO listing date is July 2. CSM Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will fix CSM Technologies IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on July 1 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the CSM Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to do CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online.

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘CSM Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your CSM Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘CSM Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your CSM Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘CSM Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your CSM Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP Today CSM Technologies shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, CSM Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, CSM Technologies shares are trading without any premium or discount to their IPO price.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹113 apiece, which is equal to its issue price of ₹113 per share.

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CSM Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on June 24, Wednesday, and closed on June 29, Monday. CSM Technologies IPO allotment date is likely June 30, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is July 2, Thursday. CSM Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹145.78 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares. CSM Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹107 to ₹113 per share.

CSM Technologies IPO has been subscribed 1.36 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.62 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.54 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.02 times subscription.