CSM Technologies IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of IT solution provider CSM Technologies Ltd received decent. Investors now focus on CSM Technologies IPO allotment status, which is expected to be finalised today, 30 June 2026.

The mainboard IPO was open from June 24 to 29. CSM Technologies IPO allotment date is likely today, June 30, and the IPO listing date is July 2. CSM Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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The company will fix CSM Technologies IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of the eligible allotment holders on July 1 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the CSM Technologies IPO registrar.

In order to do CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online.

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

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Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘CSM Technologies Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your CSM Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘CSM Technologies Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your CSM Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CSM Technologies IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

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Step 2] Choose ‘CSM Technologies Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your CSM Technologies IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP Today CSM Technologies shares are commanding no grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, CSM Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, CSM Technologies shares are trading without any premium or discount to their IPO price.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹113 apiece, which is equal to its issue price of ₹113 per share.

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CSM Technologies IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on June 24, Wednesday, and closed on June 29, Monday. CSM Technologies IPO allotment date is likely June 30, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is July 2, Thursday. CSM Technologies shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹145.78 crore from the book-building issue, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares. CSM Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹107 to ₹113 per share.

CSM Technologies IPO has been subscribed 1.36 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 1.62 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 1.54 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 1.02 times subscription.

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Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the CSM Technologies IPO registrar.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.