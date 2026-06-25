CSM Technologies IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status, price band, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?

CSM Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of IT solution provider CSM Technologies Ltd has been receiving muted demand and has entered its second day of the bidding process.

The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on June 24, Wednesday, and will close on June 29, Monday. The IPO allotment date is likely June 30, Tuesday, and the IPO listing date is July 2, Thursday. CSM Technologies shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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CSM Technologies IPO price band has been set at ₹107 to ₹113 per share, and the IPO lot size is 132 shares. The minimum investment amount required by an individual investor is ₹14,916.

At the upper-end of the IPO price band, the company aims to raise ₹145.78 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the CSM Technologies IPO registrar.

CSM Technologies IPO Subscription Status CSM Technologies IPO has been subscribed 34% so far till 11:10 AM on June 25, the second day of the bidding process.

The public issue was booked 55% in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 63% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category has not received any bids so far.

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CSM Technologies IPO GMP Today CSM Technologies shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to websites tracking the grey market, CSM Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹4 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, CSM Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹4 apiece than their IPO price.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹117 apiece, which is at a premium of 3.54% to the issue price of ₹113 per share.

Also Read | Jio Platforms bucks a long-running IPO trend

Should you subscribe to the CSM Technologies IPO? CSM Technologies is a GovTech and digital transformation company with over 27 years of experience in providing technology-enabled solutions to government departments, public sector undertakings and enterprises.

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The company specializes in e-governance, system integration, application development, cloud solutions, analytics, AI, IoT and managed services, helping clients digitize operations and improve service delivery.

“CSM Technologies Ltd, with a strong market share in the industry valued at ~41.6x P/E on FY25 earnings (at the upper band) is valued fairly. Considering the company’s consistent track record & superior financial metrics, the valuation is fully priced in,” said brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

It recommends subscribing to the CSM Technologies IPO for long term gains.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.