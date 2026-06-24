CSM Technologies IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. Check GMP, key dates, review. Apply or not?

The CSM Technologies IPO date is scheduled from 24 June to 29 June 2026, while the anchor investor portion was opened on 23 June.

Ahead of the issue opening, the company raised ₹20 crore from anchor investors by allotting 17,70,120 equity shares at ₹113 per share. Notable participants in the anchor book included Nova Global Opportunities Fund, PCC-Touchstone, and Zeal Global Opportunities Fund.

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CSM Technologies IPO price band has been fixed at ₹107-113 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The CSM Technologies IPO lot size has been fixed at 132 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

As per the issue structure, the CSM Technologies IPO has reserved up to 50% of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), at least 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and at least 35% for retail investors. In addition, up to 1.30 lakh equity shares have been reserved for eligible employees.

The CSM Technologies IPO allotment basis is expected to be finalised on 30 June 2026. Refunds are likely to be initiated on 1 July, while shares will be credited to successful applicants' demat accounts on the same day. The CSM Technologies share price is tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on 2 July 2026.

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CSM Technologies is one of the few Indian IT solutions providers with a strong presence across both government and private-sector projects. The company specialises in GovTech and digital transformation services, delivering technology-led solutions across sectors including mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare, tourism, and public services.

CSM Technologies IPO GMP today CSM Technologies IPO GMP today is +4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the CSM Technologies share was ₹117 apiece, which is 3.54% higher than the IPO price of ₹113.

Based on grey market activity over the past seven sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend, suggesting a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹4, according to expert opinions.

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'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

CSM Technologies IPO Review Brokerages have offered a mixed view on the CSM Technologies IPO, balancing the company's strong position in the GovTech space against its valuation and earnings profile.

Anand Rathi Research has recommended subscribing to the issue for the long term. The brokerage noted that CSM Technologies commands a strong presence in its industry and is valued at around 41.6 times FY25 earnings at the upper end of the price band. While it believes the valuation fully factors in the company's strengths, Anand Rathi highlighted CSM's consistent operating track record and robust financial performance as key reasons to consider the IPO for long-term wealth creation.

Swastika Investmart, however, has taken a more cautious stance, assigning a 'Neutral' rating to the issue. The brokerage noted that the IPO is priced at nearly 31 times earnings, a premium over several listed peers despite the company's relatively smaller scale of operations.

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CSM Technologies IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST on Wednesday's deals.

CSM Technologies IPO details CSM Technologies IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The GovTech and digital transformation solutions provider plans to utilise the proceeds to fund its growth strategy. Of the total funds raised, ₹53 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, while ₹25.88 crore will be used to repay existing debt. The remaining proceeds will be allocated to inorganic growth opportunities, including potential acquisitions, as well as general corporate purposes.

Keynote Financial Services is acting as the book-running lead manager to the issue.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.