CSM Technologies IPO listing tomorrow. Here's what GMP signals ahead of debut

CSM Technologies IPO listing: The shares of CSM Technologies are all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, 2 July. CSM Technologies IPO will list on both exchanges - BSE and NSE.

The allotment of the CSM Technologies IPO was finalised on Tuesday, 30 June. The ₹146 crore IPO opened for subscription on June 24 and closed on June 29.

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CSM Technologies IPO GMP today The shares of CSM Technologies IPO are trading a premium of ₹0 in the grey market, as per websites tracking unlisted market. The GMP of CSM Technologies IPO is +0.

The estimated listing price of CSM Technologies IPO is likely to be same as the IPO price of ₹113.

CSM Technologies IPO details CSM Technologies IPO was open for subscription on June 24 and closed on June 29.

The issue was subscribed 1.36 times overall. Among investor categories, the retail portion was oversubscribed 1.62 times, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw 1.54 times subscription, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) quota was subscribed 1.02 times.

The IPO was a book-built issue aggregating ₹145.78 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares.

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The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹107-113 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 132 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,916 for retail applicants at the upper end of the price band.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to meet working capital requirements and repay debt. The company also plans to allocate a portion of the funds towards inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

Keynote Financial Services is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

CSM Technologies is an information technology solutions provider with experience in executing projects for both government and private sector clients. The company focuses on GovTech and digital transformation, offering technology solutions across sectors including agriculture, mining, education, trade, tourism, healthcare, and public services.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.