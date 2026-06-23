CSM Technologies IPO opens on Wednesday: GMP, other key details of ₹146 crore public issue in 10 points

CSM Technologies IPO: After a period of lull, the Indian primary market is buzzing with several mainboard and SME IPOs (initial public offerings). Three mainboards and four SME IPOs are open for public subscription today, Tuesday, 23 June. One more mainboard IPO, CSM Technologies IPO, is set to open on Wednesday, 24 June.

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The initial public offering of CSM Technologies is a fresh issue of 1,29,01,000 shares to raise nearly ₹146 crore, which it wants to utilise to fund its working capital requirements, payment of certain borrowings, and business expansion.

The IPO of this IT solutions company is coming at a time when market sentiment is weak about the sectors due to AI-led disruptions, uncertainty over discretionary demands, and other sector-specific headwinds.

Meanwhile, the grey market premium (GMP) of CSM Technologies shows the stock can list at a modest premium of nearly 4%.

CSM Technologies GMP today According to grey market sources, CSM Technologies' GMP on Tuesday morning was ₹4. This indicated the stock could list at a 3.5% premium on the NSE and the BSE.

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CSM Technologies IPO key details 1. CSM Technologies IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹107 to ₹113 per share.

2. CSM Technologies IPO date: The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, 24 June, and will conclude on Monday, 29 June.

3. CSM Technologies IPO size: The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of nearly 1,29,01,000 shares to raise ₹145.78 crore.

4. CSM Technologies IPO reservation: As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% is reserved for retail investors.

5. CSM Technologies IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 132 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹113, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,916. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,93,908.

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6. CSM Technologies IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: Keynote Financial Services Limited is the book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the CSM Technologies IPO.

7. CSM Technologies IPO allotment date and listing date: The IPO is closing on Monday, so the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Tuesday, 30 June. Successful bidders can get the shares on the next business day, Tuesday, 30 June, and unsuccessful bidders will get the refunds on the same day. CSM Technologies IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, 2 July.

8. Object of CSM Technologies IPO: The company wants to use the net proceeds from the issue to fund working capital requirements, payment of certain outstanding borrowings, and to grow its business through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, as well as general corporate purposes.

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9. CSM Technologies business overview: The IT solutions company specialises in providing GovTech solutions and digital transformation services. As per the Red Herring Prospectus of the public issue, the company provides technology solutions across sectors such as mining and allied services, government and public services, agriculture and allied services, industry and trade facilitation, education, healthcare and tourism.

10. CSM Technologies' financial performance: The company's profit in FY23, FY24, and FY25 was ₹15.82 crore, ₹12.55 crore, and ₹14.09 crore, respectively. In FY26 till 31 December 2025, its profit was ₹14.70 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23, FY24, and FY25 were ₹160.44 crore, ₹196.71 crore, and ₹199.24 crore, respectively. In FY26 till 31 December 2025, its revenue was ₹165.52 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.