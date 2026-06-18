CSM Technologies IPO: Price band set at ₹107-113 per share; check key dates, issue details

CSM Technologies IPO price band: The CSM Technologies Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹107 to ₹113 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The CSM Technologies IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 June and will close on Monday, 29 June. The allocation to anchor investors for the CSM Technologies IPO is scheduled for Tuesday, 23 June.

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The CSM Technologies IPO lot size is 132 equity shares, and in multiples of 132 equity shares thereafter.

CSM Technologies IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35%for retail investors. The employees have been reserved up to 1,30,000 equity shares.

Tentatively, CSM Technologies IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 30 June and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, 1 July, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. CSM Technologies share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, 2 July.

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CSM Technologies IPO details The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 1.29 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

CSM Technologies, a provider of GovTech and digital transformation solutions, plans to utilise a significant portion of the proceeds to support its growth initiatives. Of the total funds raised, ₹53 crore will be allocated towards working capital requirements, while ₹25.88 crore will be used to repay outstanding borrowings. The remaining proceeds will be allocated to inorganic growth opportunities, including potential acquisitions, and to general corporate purposes.

Keynote Financial Services has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue.

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Company details CSM Technologies is among the few Indian IT solutions providers with a strong presence across both government and private sector projects. The company specialises in GovTech and digital transformation services, delivering technology solutions across sectors such as mining, agriculture, trade, education, healthcare, tourism and public services.

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With over 27 years of experience, CSM Technologies has built and managed large-scale e-governance platforms and digital infrastructure projects, serving as a long-term technology partner to multiple government agencies. Its solutions are designed to enhance operational efficiency, enable data-driven decision-making and improve citizen service delivery. The company also offers consulting, advisory and self-service technology solutions that help organisations automate and streamline customer-facing processes.

CSM competes with listed peers such as Trigyn Technologies, Allied Digital Services, Dev Information Technology and Silver Touch Technologies. Government entities remain a key revenue driver for the company, contributing nearly 63% of its total revenue from operations, amounting to ₹165.52 crore during the nine months ended December 2025.

The company had filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in September 2025 and subsequently received regulatory approval in January 2026.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.